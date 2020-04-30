Disney Is Making Adorable Face Masks, Donating Profits To Charity

At this point, depending on where you live, going out in public wearing a face mask is either required or highly recommended. Maybe you have procured a real mask from one place or another. Maybe you've made one. Perhaps you're just using whatever you have around as a mask, but as with any piece of clothing, eventually people are going to want to personalize it. Disney is responding to that desire and today opened preorders for cloth face masks that include adorable Disney characters from Mickey Mouse to The Mandalorian's Baby Yoda.