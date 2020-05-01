Emily Blunt: 6 Cool Things To Know About The Quiet Place Star

In an article from The Hollywood Reporter that bears the rare sighting of the married couple being interviewed together, Emily Blunt states that when John Krasinski showed her his draft of A Quiet Place, which he was preparing to direct, she “couldn't imagine the thought of letting someone else play the part” of Evelyn, the pregnant wife of her husband’s character, Lee. However, she had already been committed to play the title character of Mary Poppins Returns, a role originated onscreen in 1964 by Dame Julie Andrews, and was thus forced to break her rule of separating acting projects by a five-month window. I think we can all be thankful she did, or one of the 2018 thriller’s most memorable scenes might not have been the nail-biter it turned out to be.