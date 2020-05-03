Why Anna Is The Real Hero Of The Frozen Movies

When Elsa is preparing to take off for Ahtohallan in Frozen II, Anna stops her and lets the Queen know that she believed in her, but that they needed to do it together, saying, "Don't do this alone. Let me help you, please." Telling Elsa that they could find the fifth spirit and save the people of Arendelle and Northuldra if they only worked together. But what does Elsa do? Oh, she sends Anna and Olaf off while she goes on to repeat her same mistakes. Elsa eventually comes around, but only after she learns that she could depend on Anna to help, something that Anna had been preaching all along.