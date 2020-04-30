Lebron James Announces Space Jam 2's Official Title

Leave a Comment
Everybody get up now, it’s time to slam now! We got a real jam going down because we finally know the official title for the next Space Jam movie. The sequel in its current form has been in the works for over half a decade now, so it’s nice to finally know what to call this thing beyond the basic Space Jam 2… not that there would have been anything wrong with calling it that.
Star LeBron James announced the title himself with the following social media post:
In case you’re having trouble reading the mirrored logo on the basketball player’s hat, it reads Space Jam: A New Legacy. And if that isn’t official enough for you, the Space Jam Facebook page is now showing off the sequel’s logo as its new cover image, as you can see below.
Space Jam: A New Legacy is a rather fitting title. By the time it comes out, 25 years will have passed since the original Space Jam, which saw NBA legend Michael Jordan being recruited by the Looney Tunes to help them beat the Monstars in a basketball match. With Lebron James having cemented himself as one of the greatest players in NBA history, it’s only appropriate that he now gets to hit the court with the animated Warner Bros characters and help them out of their latest… predicament.
