Why Top Gun's Goose Actor Is Pumped For Tom Cruise's Sequel Maverick

Not everyone is able to get super excited by the return of Top Gun in the December sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. Some important characters didn’t survive to the end credits of Tony Scott’s original film. Sorry for spoiling a movie that’s more than three decades old. But Goose (Anthony Edwards) ate it in the original film, giving Maverick (Tom Cruise) emotional motivation to complete his mission.
Edwards, however, is still taking the high road. He recently was asked how he feels about the return of the franchise (for which he can’t return), and he had nothing but positive sentiments to send toward his former castmates as they mount up for Top Gun: Maverick. The actor opened up to Fox News and said:
It'll be fun to see. I love flying and I loved what we've achieved in that original that broke a lot of rules. It was just so exciting visually. Of course [Cruise] will do it justice.
It’s strange and more than a little unexpected that Tom Cruise would return to this series after years of delays. Cruise isn’t the kind of actor who routinely tries sequels (outside of the Mission: Impossible series), even though fans have been clamoring for him to bring Maverick back to the big screen for years. One reason why Cruise only tries new things is because of his particular internal “gear” that Anthony Edwards says that he witnessed on the original Top Gun.
Edwards said:
He's proven himself as an actor, a filmmaker, a story maker for many years and Tom Cruise is going to do a great version of the sequel. He only has one switch.
And that’s a big part of the reason why we maintain hope in Top Gun: Maverick. Tom Cruise doesn’t seem like the kind of actor who would take the paycheck gig, digging into his fanbase’s nostalgia to boost his ego. Cruise does a project because he believes in it. And after seeing this footage in the Top Gun: Maverick trailer, we can understand why.
From what we have been told, Top Gun: Maverick will be a little bit of a baton toss, with Maverick acting as a pilot and mentor for a new crop of aviators. The young cast includes Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Jay Ellis and Monica Barbaro. But the supporting cast is also stacked, including Jennifer Connelly as Maverick’s love interest, Jon Hamm and the great Ed Harris. Apparently, we can expect to see Val Kilmer back in action, as well.
We were supposed to see Top Gun: Maverick this summer, but the theater closures pushed the movie’s release back to December 23. Tom Cruise under the Christmas tree? Sounds like the perfect gift.