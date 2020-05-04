Avengers Endgame: What If Hawkeye Sacrificed Himself Instead Of Black Widow?

And what about the upcoming Black Widow solo film? If the character completes her story arc and does end up dying in Endgame after surviving Vormir, the prequel film wouldn’t be much different either. If she lived through the epic battle, perhaps we would have received some closure on the whole Hulk/Black Widow coupling that came and went? Maybe the character would have retired from her role as an Avenger, or decided to co-parent Hawkeye’s kids with Laura? Natasha Romanoff’s returns for Black Widow on November 6 and Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton will star in the upcoming Hawkeye series on Disney+.

