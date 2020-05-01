John Wick 4, Spiral And More Just Got New Release Dates

Leave a Comment
Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last two months, or your desert meditation trip lasted longer than Jared Leto’s, you’re well aware that daily life is anything but normal right now. Among the many industries that have been disrupted is the moviemaking business, as not only are new movies not being released due to so many theaters being closed, but projects that were in the midst of filming or were gearing up to roll cameras had to press pause.
As such, movies that were already quite a ways off have been pushed back, and now we can add a handful of Lionsgate films to the delays lineup. It’s been announced that John Wick: Chapter 4, which was originally scheduled for a May 21, 2021 release (the same day that The Matrix 4 is still set to drop), will now come out on May 27, 2022, i.e. basically a full year later.
Then there’s Spiral, the next installment of the Saw franchise, which had been taken off of Lionsgate’s calendar in mid-March. Originally set to come out this October, it was pushed up to May 15, 2020 in the summer of 2019, but now the Chris Rock-led feature has taken over John Wick: Chapter 4's old slot of May 21, 2021.
But that’s just the tip of the delays iceberg over at Lionsgate. Another movie you’ll have to wait an extra year for is The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, which sees Ryan Reynolds’ Michael Bryce and Samuel L. Jackson’s Darius Kincaid reuniting to save Salma Hayek’s Sonia Kincaid from new threats. Originally set to drop on August 28, it’s now positioned for August 20, 2021.
Other Lionsgate movies that have new release dates include Fatale (from June 19 to October 30), Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar (from July 31 to July 16, 2021) and American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story (from December 18 to December 21, 2021). The studio has also scheduled Voyagers and The Asset for November 25 and April 23, 2021, respectively.
However, not all of Lionsgate’s calendar is being shaken up. The long awaited Chaos Walking, which stars Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley, is still scheduled for January 22, 2021 while The Devil’s Light and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent will arrive on January 8, 2021 and March 19, 2021, respectively. Run and Jesus Revolution still haven’t been given new release dates.
So fans of the John Wick franchise, you’ll have to wait to see how John Wick and the Bowery King’s war against The High Table kicks off, while the Saw enthusiasts out there will need to be patient in learning if Spiral can properly reignite the franchise. It’s a shame that their journey to the silver screen has been extended, but desperate times call for desperate measures.
Stay tuned to CinemaBlend for all the latest and greatest in movie news, and keep track of what other movies have been delayed recently with our comprehensive guide.