The Internet Mourns Black Widow On Its Original Release Date

Fans are definitely going to be waiting for a while longer. Because Black Widow is one of Disney’s most anticipated films of the year, there’s little chance it’s going to get an early streaming release like some other films. As of today, Disney has scheduled Black Widow’s theatrical release for November 6 of this year. Whether that actually happens will, of course, depend not just on when we begin to relax social distancing measures but also on whether or not the studio thinks people will actually feel safe enough to go back to the movies. At this point, all we can do is hope for the best, keep an eye on new release dates as they’re scheduled, and tweet about our agony to pass the time.