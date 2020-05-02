Sylvestor Stallone Says That GOTG's Michael Rooker Is A Madman On Movie Sets

Sylvester Stallone has worked with his fair share of actors over the course of his 40-year film career. From Carl Weathers to Arnold Schwarzenegger, he’s collaborated with some of the best, but there’s one actor that may trump the rest in terms of how eccentric he is. The actor in question is Guardians of the Galaxy star Michael Rooker, who worked with Stallone on Cliffhanger. Rooker is known for being a character himself, and it sounds like this was the case when he and Stallone worked together.