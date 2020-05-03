Extraction Hits A Netflix Milestone And Chris Hemsworth Has A Message For Fans

Okay, so that definitely lends fuel to speculation about whether or not we’re going to get another installment of Extraction. Given the overwhelming response to the movie, at this point, it would pretty much be a no-brainer for Netflix. A sequel would also be great news for fans who found the movie’s ending to be maddeningly ambiguous -- and Chris Hemsworth seems to be hinting that there may already be some plans for how to continue to tell Tyler Rake’s story. Thus far, Netflix hasn’t confirmed or denied anything, but we’ll be waiting to see if they do.