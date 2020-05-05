Netflix’s Becoming Trailer Has Michelle Obama Sharing Intimate Details About Her Life

As such, Netflix's Becoming looks to be more of a follow-up to the book than a rehash of the book Michelle Obama penned, although it seems like it would be a good introduction to Obama for those who haven't yet read the book as well. We see scenes where the former First Lady sits next to young people to hear out their ideas and struggles. There's a bent of positivity to the early look at Becoming. Obama herself shares that she believes "the energy that's out there is much better than what we see."