Dying For Sex Features A Lot Of Sex Scenes, And Michelle Williams Told Me Why She Was Ready To ‘Leap And Then Look’ Into This Project
Michelle Williams opened up about depicting Molly's sex journey in Dying for Sex.
Minor spoilers for FX’s Dying for Sex are ahead. If you want to watch the show in full, you can do so with a Hulu subscription.
The title Dying for Sex says it all. The series that just premiered on the 2025 TV schedule follows a woman named Molly after she is diagnosed with terminal cancer and decides to go on a journey of sexual discovery. As you likely deduced, the comedy is a sexually explicit Hulu project, and I asked Michelle Williams, who plays Molly, about filming the show's intimate and explicit scenes. In response, she told me why she was ready to “leap and then look” into this sex positive series.
During my interview with Michelle Williams and Jenny Slate (who plays Molly’s best friend and caretaker Nikki) about this new streaming show, I asked which sex scene was most intimidating to film. In response, The Fabelmans actress didn’t name a specific moment, but rather explained how she dove into the show and all these intimate scenes:
Along with being excited to work with these remarkable women, Williams also told me she was incredibly moved by the real Molly’s story. Dying for Sex was inspired by a podcast of the same name by Molly Kochan (who Williams plays) and her best friend Nikki Boyer.
The actress and EP told me she was “so drawn” to the source material, and knew she needed to be involved in its adaptation, saying:
Now, the number of sex scenes in this show could be seen as intimidating. From masturbating all day to going to a sex potluck to getting into the details of learning about dominating to spending a night with a man who likes to dress like a dog, Dying for Sex doesn’t shy away from anything.
Williams acknowledged that during our interview, noting that intimate and explicit moments “would show up” all the time:
To get access to the catalogs of FX, ABC and more, you just need a Hulu subscription. You can stream everything from Dying for Sex to Abbott Elementary, and you can do it for free for the first month before paying $9.99 per month.
However, due to the way the FX comedy approached these sequences, she was ready and willing to be part of them.
Along with complimenting how Dying for Sex used an intimacy coordinator in an earlier interview, Williams praised how sex is depicted on this series, telling me:
As someone who has seen the show in full, I completely agree with Williams' explanation. There is a “total absence of judgement” in Dying for Sex, and it celebrates all kinds of pleasure as well as sexual discovery.
Molly is at the center of that journey, which means the actress who plays her is in all of these scenes, and she performs them with care and heart. It was moving to hear her speak so openly and lovingly about a topic that can be seen as taboo, and it highlighted just how sex positive and thoughtful Dying for Sex is.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Universal Horror Unleashed Will Have Incredible Haunted Houses, But I’m More Excited About What Will Happen Outside Of Them
Minecraft Includes A Voice Cameo From A Comedy Star, And It Went So Well The Director Wants A Spinoff