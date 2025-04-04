Dying For Sex Features A Lot Of Sex Scenes, And Michelle Williams Told Me Why She Was Ready To ‘Leap And Then Look’ Into This Project

Voices
By published

Michelle Williams opened up about depicting Molly's sex journey in Dying for Sex.

Minor spoilers for FX’s Dying for Sex are ahead. If you want to watch the show in full, you can do so with a Hulu subscription.

The title Dying for Sex says it all. The series that just premiered on the 2025 TV schedule follows a woman named Molly after she is diagnosed with terminal cancer and decides to go on a journey of sexual discovery. As you likely deduced, the comedy is a sexually explicit Hulu project, and I asked Michelle Williams, who plays Molly, about filming the show's intimate and explicit scenes. In response, she told me why she was ready to “leap and then look” into this sex positive series.

During my interview with Michelle Williams and Jenny Slate (who plays Molly’s best friend and caretaker Nikki) about this new streaming show, I asked which sex scene was most intimidating to film. In response, The Fabelmans actress didn’t name a specific moment, but rather explained how she dove into the show and all these intimate scenes:

There were so many. And I before, when we signed onto the show, there were one, maybe two, scripts written. So I really had no idea what position, literally, I would find myself in. But, I like to leap and then look, that's just who I've come to find myself to be. And so I was so excited to be able to work together with my now twin, Jenny [Slate]... and with [co-creator] Kim [Rosenstock] and [co-creator Elizabeth Meriwether].

Along with being excited to work with these remarkable women, Williams also told me she was incredibly moved by the real Molly’s story. Dying for Sex was inspired by a podcast of the same name by Molly Kochan (who Williams plays) and her best friend Nikki Boyer.

The actress and EP told me she was “so drawn” to the source material, and knew she needed to be involved in its adaptation, saying:

I had faith in the journey of Molly and Nikki, and I had been so drawn to the podcast in ways that I really didn't even understand. But I was just like, ‘I am bewitched by this thing, and I am going where it takes me.’

Now, the number of sex scenes in this show could be seen as intimidating. From masturbating all day to going to a sex potluck to getting into the details of learning about dominating to spending a night with a man who likes to dress like a dog, Dying for Sex doesn’t shy away from anything.

Williams acknowledged that during our interview, noting that intimate and explicit moments “would show up” all the time:

It just kind of kept coming, these scenes would show up. And I was like, ‘Well, this is what it's going to be.’ I mean, one after the other.

Hulu: 30-Day Free Trial

Hulu: 30-Day Free Trial

To get access to the catalogs of FX, ABC and more, you just need a Hulu subscription. You can stream everything from Dying for Sex to Abbott Elementary, and you can do it for free for the first month before paying $9.99 per month.

View Deal

However, due to the way the FX comedy approached these sequences, she was ready and willing to be part of them.

Along with complimenting how Dying for Sex used an intimacy coordinator in an earlier interview, Williams praised how sex is depicted on this series, telling me:

But to be honest, they were all done with such love and affection for the partners that she encounters, and without any shame or judgment. And I think that's really at the heart of the show, and it was really at the heart of the real Molly's journey that moved me so much, is the complete and total absence of judgment.

Up Next

Yerin Ha and Luke Thompson in Bridgerton Season 4.

(Image credit: Netflix)

What Are Intimacy Coordinators And How It Has Changed Movie And TV Sets

As someone who has seen the show in full, I completely agree with Williams' explanation. There is a “total absence of judgement” in Dying for Sex, and it celebrates all kinds of pleasure as well as sexual discovery.

Molly is at the center of that journey, which means the actress who plays her is in all of these scenes, and she performs them with care and heart. It was moving to hear her speak so openly and lovingly about a topic that can be seen as taboo, and it highlighted just how sex positive and thoughtful Dying for Sex is.

Riley Utley
Riley Utley
Weekend Editor

Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about interviews
Jack The Clown on stage at Halloween Horror Nights

Universal Horror Unleashed Will Have Incredible Haunted Houses, But I’m More Excited About What Will Happen Outside Of Them
Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, Sebastian Hansen, and Jason Momoa stand together in the village in A Minecraft Movie.

Minecraft Includes A Voice Cameo From A Comedy Star, And It Went So Well The Director Wants A Spinoff
Michael B. Jordan in Sinners.

‘Gory, Horny, Relevant.’ Sinners Has Screened, And People Are ‘Floored’ By Michael B. Jordan’s Upcoming Horror Movie
See more latest
Most Popular
Mindy Kaling talking to someone in The Mindy Project.
I Need To Talk About These Fascinating Female Characters From Mindy Kaling's Shows
The entire cast of Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good Very Bad Road Trip.
Alexander And The Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip Felt Like Coming Home To Me, And The Two Leads Told Me Why It Felt So Authentic To Latino Culture
Jonathan Groff and Karan Soni smiling in a doorway in A Nice Indian Boy
Jonathan Groff And Karan Soni’s Rom-Com A Nice Indian Boy Made Me Ugly Cry About Its Immigrant Parent Storyline, And I Need To Gush About Why
Miss Honey smiling at Matilda
I Rewatched Matilda, And I Need To Talk About Miss Honey Being A Trauma Survivor Hero
Miguel singing &quot;Un Poco Loco&quot; in Coco.
As A Latina, I Should Be Excited For Coco 2, But I Have Some Concerns. Here's Why
Joe comforting Eva on Survivor
After Eva Finally Told Her Tribe About Her Autism On Survivor, The Fan Response Has Been Absolutely Lovely: ‘10s Across The Board’
Colman Domingo laughs while inmates walk the yard behind him in 2024&#039;s A24 hit dram Sing Sing.
After Watching Sing Sing, I Think There's One Performance That Deserves More Praise
Chyna in WWE
Can We Just Induct Chyna Into The WWE Hall Of Fame Already? What Is Taking So Long?
Kate McKinnon, Melissa McCarthy, and Leslie Jones ready to bust some ghosts in Ghostbusters
I Still Think The 2016 All-Female Ghostbusters Movie Doesn't Get Enough Credit (For A Few Reasons)
Ren and Ariel in Footloose.
I Decided To Rewatch 2011's Footloose As An Adult, And I'm Having Flashbacks Related To Why It Meant So Much To Me As A Kid