The Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan Prop People Kept Stealing

The world of movies is truly a magical thing, especially when it comes to being on the set of a film like Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. With that particular picture’s history full of evolution, via the various decisions and conflicts that were present during its genesis, it’s good to know that some things could be nailed down as constants in the making of a sci-fi classic. Funny enough, one consistency was in something that wasn’t consistently on set, as a key piece of Ricardo Montalban’s Khan costume kept disappearing.