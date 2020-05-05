Chris Evans Tried To Groom His Dog. It Didn’t Go Well

Leave a Comment
It’s not exactly a high point for hair looks right now. In the midst of self-isolation many of us have one of two options: let it grow out or attempt a little DIY grooming. As far as Hollywood goes, Armie Hammer unquestionably takes the prize for wackiest quarantine hairdo, but how are the pups of celebrities holding up? Chris Evans just tried to groom his adorable buddy Dodger, and he’s throwing out all the mirrors as we speak. Check it out:
Oops! Chris Evans decided to take matters into his own hands concerning Dodger’s mane and it didn’t go as planned. The dog looks like he has some uneven patches of fur around the side of its back, per Evans’ Twitter update. As the Knives Out actor described, Dodger was talked into the at-home grooming session after some leverage with treats.
It’s a relatable bit from Chris Evans, as many of us are confronted with taking scissors to our own heads of hair or our pets when the opportunity presents itself. The Captain America star ended the update by giving a shout-out to the professional groomers out there who are currently sitting out their normal day-to-day activities for public safety.
Chris Evans admits he is enjoying quarantine thanks to his pupper now getting a lot more attention now that the actor isn’t away for work. Here’s what the actor recently said about how the different lifestyle is treating him:
I spend most of my time in the garden with my dog, or in the kitchen. My dog is clearly the big winner here. I’m trying to keep some routine in my day. I am someone who prefers to be at home, so I do not feel the urge to go outside every day. The vast majority of my free time now goes to reading books and to Dodger.
Chris Evans also encouraged more people to adopt a dog during this moment in time if you can, or you’re “missing out.” Check out the Avengers actor and Dodger being all happy together below:
How adorable! Chris Evans is currently starring in the Apple TV+ miniseries Defending Jacob with his Knives Out costar Jaeden Martell. He's also expected to play Orin Scrivello in the Little Shop of Horrors remake, as well as star in the Scott Derrickson thriller Bermuda Triangle. The actor also recently joined Instagram to share his contribution to the All-In Challenge.
Chris Evans will be reuniting with the main Avengers cast, including Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner, for a private Q&A. The opportunity will be given to one lucky donor to the causes of Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.
Avengers: Endgame just passed its one-year anniversary last week and still holds the record for highest-grossing movie of all time. On the other paw, Justin Theroux is treating his dog companion to fancy candlelit dinners during self-isolation. Check out how other celebrities are coping with quarantine.