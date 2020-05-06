How NASA Responded To News Of Tom Cruise's Space Movie

Leave a Comment
Tom Cruise is going to space. Yes, literally. For the first time in Hollywood history, a movie that takes place among the stars will be shot there on location at NASA’s International Space Station. The Mission: Impossible actor is teaming up with Elon Musk and SpaceX for an untitled action-adventure epic in the works.
Following the announcement, NASA has responded with the following message:
As NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine states, the agency committed to space exploration and research is excited about the coming partnership between Tom Cruise and Elon Musk’s SpaceX. On Twitter, the NASA spokesperson expressed how important it is for the work the Space Station does to be known in order to inspire a new generation of people towards STEM careers that NASA invests its ideas into. With that in mind, don’t expect Cruise’s upcoming project to be any hard-R type.
It was announced on Monday that Tom Cruise and Elon Musk are in the early stages of developing a film to be shot in outer space. Even though it might seem palpable for Ethan Hunt to venture out of Earth for another Mission: Impossible, the project will stand apart from the franchise. Cruise is still set to return for two more Mission: Impossible movies first.
The Top Gun actor is well known for performing jaw-dropping stunts on film before, like that HALO jump he did for 2018’s Mission: Impossible - Fallout or flying planes for his upcoming return in Maverick. And according to Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie, he has a few “obscene” stunts for the seventh film that will make the Fallout helicopter chase look like “tinker toys.”
At this point, we don’t know enough about the collaboration between Tom Cruise, SpaceX and NASA to speculate what’s coming in Hollywood’s first movie in outer space. This project will let the actor to continue to push the limits of action on the big screen and allow audiences to spend extended time in the actual International Space Station for a feature film. Stay tuned to CinemaBlend for more updates.
Chances are it will be some time before we see Tom Cruise’s project in outer space considering he is signed on to film Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 ahead of their release dates in November 2021 and 2022. The films were recently pushed back alongside numerous movie productions in response to current events.
Aside from these exciting Tom Cruise flicks, the actor will star in Top Gun: Maverick, which hits theaters on December 23. The long-awaited sequel to the 1986 classic has a stacked cast that includes Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris and Miles Teller. Check out what other exciting releases are coming this year with our 2020 release date guide.