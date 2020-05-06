How NASA Responded To News Of Tom Cruise's Space Movie

As NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine states, the agency committed to space exploration and research is excited about the coming partnership between Tom Cruise and Elon Musk’s SpaceX. On Twitter, the NASA spokesperson expressed how important it is for the work the Space Station does to be known in order to inspire a new generation of people towards STEM careers that NASA invests its ideas into. With that in mind, don’t expect Cruise’s upcoming project to be any hard-R type.