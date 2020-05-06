There's Finally An Update On Netflix's Bright 2 With Will Smith

Set in an alternate reality where elves, orcs, and humans co-exist in the modern world, Bright follows two police officers, Daryl Ward (Will Smith) and Nick Jakoby (Joel Edgerton) as they try to overcome their differences as a human and an orc while stumbling upon news that evil creatures are trying to resurrect an ancient dark lord. Bright is a decent buddy cop movie, but its social commentary and subtext isn't always the most subtle, which may have taken some viewers out of the film.