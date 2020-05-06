One Fun Kong: Skull Island Easter Egg You Probably Missed

What the exact state of the Metal Gear Solid movie is right now is far from clear, it's no exaggeration to say that the games themselves are more than a little bonkers. Game director Hideo Kojima who created the series has never let sanity stand in the way of the story he wanted to tell. As such, making a movie that holds true to the games runs the risk of being convoluted and utterly strange. A more traditionally straight forward action/adventure story runs the risk of not feeling like Metal Gear. It likely makes the screenplay writing a unique balancing act.