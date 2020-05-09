Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory: 9 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Classic Movie

Harper Goff, who did the sets for the picture, made the most beautiful sets ... At the end, we were coming up to Willy Wonka's last scene, when he's in his office and speaking to Charlie. I saw the office, and it was beautiful. It was the most gorgeous office you've ever seen, with the chairs and the desk. And I said, 'That's not Willy Wonka. It can't be that beautiful. We gotta do something do it. Let's cut everything in half.' And so, I had the crew come in and cut the desk in half, the chairs in half, the safe in half ... Everything except the lightbulb had to be in half, because it had to reflect Willy Wonka's faked madness. And I'll never forget that we couldn't begin until everything was cut into half.