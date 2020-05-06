Despite Its Delay, M. Night Shyamalan Is Still Working On His Next Movie

The age-old saying, “when life hands you lemons, make lemonade” may seem pretty dated, but it perfectly encapsulates what M. Night Shyamalan and his fellow directors are doing. If there’s anything that Shyamalan has particularly shown, it’s that he’s a tenacious creative force who will do what he can for his art. And as Hollywood and the world continue to grapple with this reality, we would do better to take a page out of his book and work with what we’ve got.