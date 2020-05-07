The Last Jedi’s Rian Johnson Breaks Silence On Taika Waititi’s New Star Wars Movie

This year’s Star Wars Day made for a significant one since it was officially announced that Thor: Ragnarok’s Taika Waititi is on board to co-write and direct a film set in a galaxy far, far away. Waititi will join a prestigious lineup of filmmakers, including George Lucas, J.J. Abrams and Ron Howard. But it was The Last Jedi writer/director Rian Johnson who was the first of this bunch to break his silence about the choice. Here are his thoughts: