Demolition Man 2: 7 Questions The Sequel Needs To Answer (Including The Three Seashells)

Will society go back to what it was before the earthquake or will the leaders of San Angeles take into consideration some of the merits of the life so many of them view was barbaric and unruly? If John Spartan stays around and Edgar Friendly and the Scraps become part of society (more on Friendly in a bit) then they will have to create some weird amalgamation of the two different cultures and create a new and improved San Angeles. Maybe then they will come up with some middle ground between toilet paper and the three seashells.