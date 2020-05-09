Demolition Man 2: 7 Questions The Sequel Needs To Answer (Including The Three Seashells)

Leave a Comment
Here's something I never thought I'd write — there's a possibility that we will be getting Demolition Man 2, the sequel to that Sylvester Stallone and Wesley Snipes campy sci-fi action flick from 1993. You know, the one with the three seashells, the fancy Taco Bell, and a futuristic society that has taken all the fun — and swearing — out of society.
During an Instagram live video in the May 2020, John Spartan himself let it slip that he was working with Warner Bros. on a Demolition Man sequel, sending the internet into a frenzy. And while no one really knows if Sylvester Stallone is looking to the reboot yet another one of his iconic roles, it got me to watch the original 1993 spectacle for the first time in God knows how long.
And after watching John Spartan take on his ole nemesis Simon Phoenix in a 1993 version of the 21st Century, it got me thinking — there was a lot left on the table that would need to be addressed if the rumored sequel actually comes to fruition. And yes, this includes the three seashells. After 27 years, I still don't know how these things work.
Are All Restaurants Still Taco Bell?
In the American release of Demolition Man, Taco Bell (Pizza Hut everywhere else) is the only restaurant chain still around after the "Franchise Wars." This futuristic version of Taco Bell is nothing like the fast food chain we all knew back in 1993 or even today in 2020, and instead looked more like a five-star establishment with Michelin-level dishes, dramatic decor, and even a section that looked like a nightclub.
But after the events of Demolition Man when it looks like Doctor Raymond Cocteau's vision of San Angeles is all but on the way out, will Taco Bell remain the only option for people looking for a little more than a rat-burger down in the sewer? Or will Taco Bell go back to the way it used to be — the way we know it — and include questionable meat options?
Will We Finally See How The Three Seashells Work?
The proper use of the three seashells in Demolition Man is a movie mystery that keeps me up at night. Most people ponder things they've done or said throughout the day when they can't sleep, but not me, I'm still trying to figure out how you're supposed to clean yourself with three hard seashells.
The shells are brought up several times over the course of the movie, but just like John Spartan, the viewer is left with more questions than answers in this regard. We first hear about the shells when the other officers are poking fun at Spartan. Then we see the three shells for ourselves in Spartan's apartment with yet another joke. And then the shells are brought up again as the screen fades to black and the credits role. Hopefully if Demolition Man 2 actually happens we'll get an answer to this 27-year-old question.
Where Does John Spartan Fit Into Society Now That Simon Phoenix Is Gone?
John Spartan was brought out of cryo-prison for one reason and one reason only — take down Simon Phoenix. But with Phoenix dead and cold (actually frozen), his mission is accomplished and his job seems to be done. So, where does that leave John Spartan, the 20th Century cop living in a society that has little to no crime?
With the cryo-prison completely destroyed following the final fight, the cops can't freeze Spartan to serve out the rest of his sentence, so does that mean he sticks around to help train his fellow officers in the ways of actual police work? He could start by actually teaching the meaning of the codes (like 187) and how to actually do honest police work instead of letting computers do all the work. Or does Spartan wait for another ghost from his past to return?
With Dr. Raymond Cocteau Out Of The Picture, Does Society Go Back To Normal?
Dr. Raymond Cocteau orchestrated the whole societal shift following the "Great Earthquake" of 2010 and create the ultra-safe and sanitized society in which the movie takes place. But with his death by the hands of one of Simon Phoenix's henchmen, the great architect is no longer around to help guide and control the pacifist society. This is something that has to be addressed in Demolition Man 2, right?
Will society go back to what it was before the earthquake or will the leaders of San Angeles take into consideration some of the merits of the life so many of them view was barbaric and unruly? If John Spartan stays around and Edgar Friendly and the Scraps become part of society (more on Friendly in a bit) then they will have to create some weird amalgamation of the two different cultures and create a new and improved San Angeles. Maybe then they will come up with some middle ground between toilet paper and the three seashells.
Are Jingles Still The Hot Music Craze?
While most aspects of 20th Century culture is either wiped out or reserved for museums in Demolition Man, the residents of San Angeles still hold onto a few cultural icons, most notably jingles. Those short, catchy commercials are all the rage in 2032 with radio stations that exclusively play old jingles from long ago. But will jingles still be the hot music craze in Demolition Man 2?
If the jingles are still in high demand even as San Angeles moves away from the hyper-sanitized society, will the movie explore how and why these old radio and television commercials became the premiere source of entertainment in the future? Is it the wholesome and squeaky clean nature and tone of the melodies or something else? And what about Sandra Bullock's Lieutenant Lenina Huxley, is she still obsessed with those catchy tunes?
What Is Edgar Friendly Doing Now That He's No Longer A Wanted Man?
As Demolition Man came to an end, it looked like Edgar Friendly and the Scraps were going to be able to the leave the dark and dank confines of the old Los Angeles sewer system and integrate into society. So, where does that leave the freewheeling and graffiti-loving man of the people? Is he still around by the time Demolition Man 2 picks up? And if so, how will he come into play?
Though his methods are a little unorthodox, Friendly means well and only wants what's best for his people, even if that means orchestrating raids on Taco Bell trucks and restaurants. But I can see where's he's coming from; would you want to eat rat-burgers all the time? Will he make Taco Bell for all and take the fast food chain back to its roots?
Is Social Media Ever A Thing In This Version Of The Future?
Demolition Man suffers from the same problem that plagued a lot of other great movies from the '80s and '90s that were set in the future — they all have advancements based on technologies and philosophies from the era in which the movies were made. With so much happening between the movie's release in 1993 and now, there are going to have to be some major technological milestones that might need to be included like social media. Will Facebook and Twitter, or at least their equivalents, play a role in this version of the future?
If so, how will they look in Demolition Man 2? Will it be hyper-advanced and sleek and modern or will it look more like the clunky and archaic versions of things like the handheld devices the police carried around in the first movie? And if so, will the language violations be integrated into social media? That actually wouldn't be the worst idea.
Those are just a few of the questions Demolition Man 2 will need to answer, if and when the long-awaited sequel to 1993 cult classic comes out. Make sure to sound off in the comments if you agree with these questions or have a few of your own, and make sure to check back for the latest on Sylvester Stallone here at CinemaBlend.