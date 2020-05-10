8 Questions We Still Have About Wonder Woman 1984

If Patty Jenkins already has a basic idea of what she wants to do in Wonder Woman 3, that means that she can leave Wonder Woman 1984 in a prime place for the second sequel to pick up – but whether or not that will happen is unknown at this point. And going back to the last section, we know that there will be a flashback sequence that brings us to Themyscira in the film, but will it take time to establish the foundation for what the spin-off will be? Like the case with the potential for DC Extended Universe, even just a post-credits scene would do wonders in this department, but that’s no guarantee since the first Wonder Woman movie went without a credits tag.