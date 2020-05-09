One Avengers: Endgame Star Has An Idea For A Reunion Between Captain America and Red Skull

Leave a Comment
The great thing about the MCU is that there are a seemingly endless number of stories to explore. Whether we’re going back in time to learn more about our favorite heroes or encountering characters we thought we’d left behind, at this point, it seems like every single Marvel player could come back into the fold at some point. That’s good news for one Avengers: Endgame star, who has a pretty cool idea for how the franchise could reunite Captain America and the Red Skull.
Ross Marquand played Red Skull in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, taking over the role from Hugo Weaving. Though his screen time in those films was pretty limited, Red Skull definitely experienced some pretty big development, storywise. In relinquishing the Soul Stone, it seems, the curse that bound him to Vormir was broken and he no longer has to serve as a Stonekeeper. Basically, he’s free to go.
That means he could play a bigger role in future MCU films -- and Ross Marquand, for one, has actually brainstormed a pretty compelling idea for how that might play out:
I also thought it would be really interesting to make a standalone movie with Cap returning all the stones. Because when he jumps into the time machine at the end of Endgame, he’s gone for a second and then comes back as an old man. But I think it would be really interesting to see what happens each time he returns those stones. And that would be a fascinating movie in and of itself, I think. I hope [Red Skull] does [return].
There’s definitely some unfinished business between Red Skull and Captain America -- at least from the former HYDRA leader’s perspective. So it would be interesting to see how it would all play out. Ross Marquand, for one, admitted to ComicBook.com that he isn’t sure:
I don't know if they have any bad blood anymore. Cap probably does, but I think Red Skull is cursed with infinite knowledge, so he might not care about revenge at all. I hope he comes back, we'll see. Fingers crossed.
There is a bit of a roadblock in terms of making Ross Marquand’s particular vision for Red Skull’s return a reality. Chris Evans has been pretty clear that he’s hung up his shield and won’t be reprising his role as Steve Rogers, and it’s hard to imagine anyone else taking on the role for a standalone film. Of course, he could change his mind and, even if he didn’t, there would still be room for Red Skull to make his return in a future installment, either in a theatrical release or even on a Disney+ series.
Would you want to see Red Skull return to the MCU? Let us know in the comments! And if you haven't still haven't seen Red Skull's appearances in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, both films are available to stream on Disney+.