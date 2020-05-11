John Wick: 8 Times He Got Extra Creative With His Kills

Leave a Comment
Over the course of three movies, John Wick has proven himself a very effective killer of people. With a gun or blade in his hand, we have seen him take down over 300 would-be assassins/killers looking to do the same to him, and he’s been able to showcase his special talents in a wide variety of locations. As cool as it is to see what the Keanu Reeves character can do with a standard weapon, however, some of the best moments in the franchise have come when the protagonist is forced to get creative in a fight. It doesn’t happen a lot, but it’s one of the special treats delivered by the films, and the moments shows that Wick really doesn’t need to be armed to defeat his attackers.
It’s those moments in John Wick, John Wick: Chapter 2, and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum that we are here to celebrate. Looking back on the six hours of ass-kicking that comprises the series thus far, we have singled out the eight coolest times that the titular character got a bit extra creatives with his kills.
Drowns Dude In Sink (John Wick)
Say what you will about the savageness of John Wick, but he is not a cruel person. He is nothing if not an efficient killer, and causing suffering isn’t efficient. That’s part of what makes the moment in John Wick where he drowns Toby Leonard Moore’s Victor in a sink sort of a rare thing. It’s one of the slower deaths inflicted by Wick, as he basically holds Victor’s head in the slowly-filling basin until he stops moving. Given that he was one of the guys with Alfie Allen's Iosef Tarasov who robbed our hero’s house and killed his dog, I don’t think any fans are shedding tears, though.
Mowing Dudes Down In His Car (John Wick/John Wick: Chapter 2)
By the end of the first action sequence in John Wick: Chapter 2, we learn that the reason John Wick wanted his car back so badly after it was stolen is because it contained a note from his deceased wife (Bridget Moynahan) – but at the same time it should be recognized that the character can do a crazy amount of damage behind the wheel of an automobile, so it’s understandable why he might get attached to a particular machine. He’s basically a knight on a steed with a gun instead of a lance whipping around at the end of John Wick, and it’s equally badass to see him drive around mowing people down in the opening of the sequel.
Two Guys With A Pencil (John Wick: Chapter 2)
The legend surrounding John Wick’s skills are so incredible that he has earned a terrifying nickname (Baba Yaga), but there is also one detail that people who know him seem to like telling others: the fact that he killed a man with a pencil. In John Wick: Chapter 2, that story is brought vividly to life when Wick is attacked at a train station bar by two assailants looking to collect on a bounty. Without any weapons, the titular character goes for the first tool he can find – a writing utensil – and uses it to murder the killers (first shoving it in one guy’s ear, and then planting it against a wall before forcing the other guy’s skull on to the pointy end).
With A Book (John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum)
Badly injured and minutes away from being declared Excommunicado, John Wick starts John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum in bad shape and unarmed, but that doesn’t stop him from pulling off an impressive kill. He is approached by a giant named Ernest (Boban Marjanovic) in a library, attacked before the official hunt for Wick begins, and our hero does what he can to survive. Though he gets thrown around quite a bit, he is able to get the upper hand by the end, courtesy of a nice, thick hardcover, which he first uses to beat Ernest senseless, and then essentially as a beam to snap the assassin’s neck.
With A Custom Gun (John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum)
In the building of this feature, the primary idea was to look past all of John Wick’s more standard kills with firearms to focus more on the unusual fight finishers, but his first action when arriving at the weapon museum in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is a worthy exception earning it placement here. Being hunted by assassins looking to collect the millions of dollars, Wick needs to find a way to protect himself, and his move is to break a display case and start mixing and matching parts. Fortunately, his work comes together just in time, as he is able to shoot and take down the first opponent in through the locked door.
With A Fire Axe (John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum)
Not only does the weapon museum sequence have an incredible opening with the custom gun moment, it also concludes with a brilliant moment (hence it getting the number one spot when we ranked the best John Wick action scenes). Following a battle that included a lot of glass smashing and dagger winging, Wick is just about ready to leave, but then notices that one of his attackers is still moving. Not willing to take any chances that the guy could get some kind of second wind and come back for another round, our lead opts to pick up a fire axe and chuck it directly at the guy’s head – killing him instantly.
Two Horse Kicks (John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum)
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum has a few notable animal kills thanks to Sofia (Halle Berry) and her pair of German Shepherds, but while those don’t as part of John Wick’s body of work, the titular character does still get some direct non-human assistance in the film – specifically from a pair of horses. When Wick finds himself chased into a stable in the first act of the second sequel, he uses his environment to his advantage. When the bad guys are lined up in just the right spot, our guy doesn’t have to do more than give the equines a little smack, resulting in assassins getting kicked so hard that their ancestors can feel it.
Dragged By Horse (John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum)
Getting horses to kick in the skulls of John Wick’s opponents isn’t the only way that the protagonist is able to utilize the creatures in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum either. When Wick finally realizes its time that he get on the back of one of the creatures, it’s paired with him also successfully managing to get an assassin wrapped up in a trailing rope. The end result is the assassin being dragged at high speeds before being whipped into a wall.
Is there a creative kill in the John Wick movies that you think we overlooked? Do you have a favorite among the ones we mention here? Hit the comments section with all of your thoughts, feelings, and opinions, and be on the lookout here on CinemaBlend for all of the latest updates about the future of these badass movies.