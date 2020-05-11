John Wick: 8 Times He Got Extra Creative With His Kills

Over the course of three movies, John Wick has proven himself a very effective killer of people. With a gun or blade in his hand, we have seen him take down over 300 would-be assassins/killers looking to do the same to him, and he’s been able to showcase his special talents in a wide variety of locations. As cool as it is to see what the Keanu Reeves character can do with a standard weapon, however, some of the best moments in the franchise have come when the protagonist is forced to get creative in a fight. It doesn’t happen a lot, but it’s one of the special treats delivered by the films, and the moments shows that Wick really doesn’t need to be armed to defeat his attackers.