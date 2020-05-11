What's Going On With A Bohemian Rhapsody Sequel, According To Queen's Brian May

Bohemian Rhapsody was one of those rare films that succeeded both as a box office hit and as an awards season darling. It became the most financially successful musical biopic to date when it was released, and it was nominated for several Oscars, and won some, including a Best Actor award for Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury. If this were any other movie, one would expect talk of a sequel just on principal, and simply because Bohemian Rhapsody seemed to tell the whole story, doesn't mean things have actually been any different.