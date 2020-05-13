Mark Hamill Recognizing Star Wars Fans Who Are Real Life Heroes

Leave a Comment
It’s easy for a major fandom like Star Wars to honor those who are serving on the frontlines of the current global health crisis. With any major brand being able to put out a message of solidarity for all in quarantine, it’s a trend we’ve seen in force as of late. However, a recent video from Lucasfilm and Mark Hamill himself is a perfect example of what a hero’s recognition looks like, as Hamill and Star Wars have put together this special reel of fans who are true life heroes.
Take a look at this thankful video, below:
Narrated by the wise and familiar voice that helped make Luke Skywalker, as well as a plethora of other memorable characters household names, a parade of Star Wars fans in the healthcare profession are shown in this special shout-out. Even better, these brave men and women are shown not only in their professional garb, but also in their best franchise cosplays.
Just as impressive as their efforts in the fight against the current health crisis have been, these selected individuals are also most impressive Star Wars cosplayers. Some of them are even part of uber charitable 501st Legion, whose members are certainly no strangers to charity and kindness from a galaxy far, far away.
We’re all fans of something, and sometimes that fandom speaks to the type of people we are. As tumultuous as the Star Wars fandom can be, there’s always been a current of good among them, and anyone who’s looking for it can sense it. Current events have forced the hands of so many to hunker down and wait out the storm, with our first responders and volunteers in essential services meeting the call of duty that keeps the world moving.
Just as the Star Wars fandom has in the past and present era of the franchise, it’s important to remember to thank those who have helped in the darkest of times. Because what is a group of fans but a community, and who better to know that when people are in need, sometimes all it takes is a spark in the darkness to light the flames of hope.
