Detective Pikachu Is Celebrating Its One Year Anniversary, But What About The Sequel?

Video game movies still have something of a stigma but in recent years it feels like films based on popular games have started to find their footing. One of the big reasons was the success of Detective Pikachu which became the highest grossing domestic box office film based on a video game at the time. While it recently lost that record to Sonic the Hedgehog, it's still the number two video game movie by box office worldwide and that sort of success almost always does, and in this case did, set off talk of a sequel.