Batman And Robin Writer Apologizes About The Quality Of The Movie

It's no secret that comic book movies are dominating the film world, with plenty of studios creating their own cinematic universe in hopes of cashing in on the genre's box office draw. But superhero movies have historically left something to be desired, including the Batman franchise from the '90s. Joel Schumacher took control over the franchise following Tim Burton's pair of movies, with 1997's Batman & Robin marking the fourth and final installment. Batman & Robin has been the butt of countless jokes throughout the years, and now one of the movie's writer has officially apologized for the movie's quality.