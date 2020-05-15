Sounds Like Pirates Of The Caribbean’s New Sequel Doesn’t Know What To Do About Johnny Depp

Honestly, I'm not even sure how you work on developing a new Pirates of the Caribbean movie without answering the Johnny Depp question first. It would seem like you're looking at making a very different movie with or without him in it. A movie with Jack Sparrow is a sequel to the existing franchise, a movie without him is a reboot that takes the brand in a new direction. Jack Sparrow is such a unique character that trying to replace him with somebody else, or trying to add him to an existing idea that he wasn't originally part of, seems like a herculean task.