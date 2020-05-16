This Is Spinal Tap And Anchorman Star Fred Willard Dies At 86

It wouldn’t be until the ‘70s that Fred Willard’s career would really begin to take off, as he would land roles on Fernwood 2 Night, Forever Fernwood and America 2-Night. From here, his TV career would only grow, and he would remain a staple within sitcoms. Over the years, he would appear in numerous shows like Roseanne, That 70’s Show, Everybody Loves Raymond and more recently, Modern Family. In addition, he also has plenty of animated credits through The Simpsons, Family. Guy, The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy and The Boondocks.