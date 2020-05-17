Looks Like Rey’s New Lightsaber Was Going To Play A Bigger Role In Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

With Rey revealing her new yellow lightsaber at the end of The Rise of Skywalker, it’s almost as if J.J. Abrams and the producers were trying to set up a new series following her journey as a Jedi Knight. But there hasn’t any indication that’s actually going to happen, with Daisy Ridley denying she’s involved in any future projects. Where Star Wars goes from here is anyone's guess, but as always we'll be sure to keep you updated on the latest. You can also stream Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker now on Disney+.