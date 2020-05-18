Why Netflix's The Wrong Missy Was 'Tricky' For David Spade To Film

David Spade: First of all, Lauren being so funny was a big help because most of it is her and then me reacting. But I’m trying to keep it together by giving good reactions so you can try to get a laugh off of Lauren and me. With Nick, he’s saying crazy things; I’m trying to get a laugh on my end and then go back to Nick. So, you try to double up like that and be “the voice of sanity” in the movie. But it’s definitely a tricky thing for me to play for me. It’s not my thing I do. I’m usually such uh thirsty for attention.

Nick Swardson: Have you seen his Instagram? Good Lord. Hey everyone, remember me?

David Spade: Hey guys, remember me from 20 minutes ago? I’m still here!