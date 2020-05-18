'Isn't It Beautiful?' Joaquin Phoenix And Rooney Mara May Be Having Their First Child Together

Leave a Comment
It’s certainly an interesting time for actors to have big news to announce, as current events have everyone staying put in circumstances that are hard to keep secret. Much as celebrity couple Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck have been named as an official couple, actors Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix might have their own beautiful announcement they’ll soon be making. While nothing’s been confirmed, it sounds like the pair might be expecting their first child.
Page Six reported the supposed news, provided by sources allegedly close to Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix. The respective stars of the upcoming Guillermo del Toro/Bradley Cooper film Nightmare Alley and the Academy Award-winning film Joker have not only been quarantining as any good partners would, but supposedly Mara has been wearing baggier clothing than usual. This is supposedly to hide a baby bump, which, if sources are to be believed, is currently at the six month milestone.
While this potentially beautiful news between Mara and Joaquin Phoenix hasn’t been confirmed, the co-stars of Her and Mary Magdeline wouldn’t be faulted if they stayed mum on the situation. As they are intensely private people, the current state of the world works perfectly to help them conceal the news until they feel like making the big reveal.
It’s news so wonderful that if it’s confirmed, it might have Joaquin Phoenix busting out those dance moves again once this little bundle of joy is delivered. Which would probably look something like the below clip from Joker... minus the entire police chase that breaks out towards the end, of course.
Obviously we’re going to have to wait until Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix either confirm or deny their blessed event. So don’t think this story’s over just yet. But should this all turn out to be accurate and verified, we’d like to be among the first to congratulate Mara and Phoenix, as well as send our wishes that their child be happy, healthy and, of course, born with a huge smile on its face.
Joker is currently available on HBO, and its digital platforms, with its eventual inclusion just announced on the HBO Max platform. If you’re looking for more information, you can head to our HBO Max rundown of films that will be rolling out once the service opens its doors on May 27.
You can also keep track of what movies are heading to theaters later this year with our 2020 release schedule. As far as Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are concerned, the former is next set to appear in C'mon C'mon, while the latter's Nightmare Alley also stars Cate Blanchett and Bradley Cooper, among many others. Neither movie have a set release date yet, but stay tuned to CinemaBlend for that information.