Machine Gun Kelly Discusses What Life Has Been Like For Him And Megan Fox Since They Welcomed Their Baby

Celebrity couples have a way of fascinating fans, just look at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Another pair who has been making headlines for years is Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, who have broken up but also recently welcomed a baby girl into the world. And the latter celebrity recently shared what it's been like as they continue to coparent each other.

Megan Fox and MGK welcomed their baby in March, and are seemingly showing no signs of trying to get back together. Fans were shocked, because when Fox announced her pregnancy it seemed like they were going strong. During a recent interview with People at the Kid's Choice Awards, the rock star shared how things are going with their little one as his schedule picks up. In his words:

Megan is in the no sleep club, for sure. I've been traveling a little bit, just doing some performances. So on those nights, I for sure, just hit the snooze button a million times and I'm catching up on all this.

Ouch. Countless new parents know what this is like; for the first year (and more) its pretty much impossible to get a good night's sleep with a baby in the house. Megan Fox is no exception in this way, especially when MGK has been back to performing. But at least he seems to understand the physical toll and labor of love that the Jennifer's Body actress is experiencing.

Despite their break-up, it does look like Fox and MGK are coparenting well. She's had some experience with this, having coparented her kids with ex Brian Austin Green for years. Later in the same interview, Colson Baker spoke more about how mothers are often tasked with the intense physical labor of newborns, musing:

Women are in the rougher trenches of the newborn process, but my specialty is music and laughs and whatever I can do to make her smile and kind of get introduced to the world with love.

It should be interesting to see if these comments get him in hot water, of it the public finds it to be truthful overall. But it certainly sounds like Megan Fox is doing most of the heavy lifting in taking care of baby Saga Blade. But MGK is making sure to give her her flowers, which is a classy way to handle the matter in the press.

Of course, a big part of having children is working to support them. So Machine Gun Kelly's scheduling picking back up is probably for the best for his new child with Megan Fox. As for the actress, no upcoming projects are listed on her IMDb, on the 2025 movie release list or beyond. But she did delight audiences playing herself on th TV comedy Overcompensating.