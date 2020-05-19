Dwayne Johnson Blames Ryan Reynolds For All The Takes They Ruined On The Set Of Netflix's Red Notice.

A lot of the movie a lot of the first six weeks of the movie was just Ryan and I. Man I’d like to think that I am a profession and I’m disciplined. Oh my god, I never laughed so hard… It got to a point where he would say something and then I would say something and then he would say it in a way he knew that I liked, which is actually needling me when the camera is on me. I’d be like I gotta, fuck – excuse my language – that’s it! It all comes out. It was horrible.