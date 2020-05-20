Man Of Steel: 7 Behind The Scenes Facts About The Superman Movie

Thanks to his ridiculous set of powers and clear moralistic views, Superman has long been a tricky character to get perfectly right in a major blockbuster, but in 2013 director Zack Snyder tried his hardest to bring the story of the original superhero back to the big screen with Man of Steel. It’s a film that is controversial in many eyes, particularly given events that play out in the third act, but Henry Cavill’s introduction wearing the cape is celebrated, and it’s certainly an epic retelling of the classic origin tale. Nearly seven years after its release it has a legion of fans – but even all of those individuals may not know all of the cool behind-the-scenes facts and stories.