Why One Fan-Favorite Marvel Character Didn’t Make It Into Avengers: Infinity War

Nova (Richard Rider) is a character that comic book fans have been wanting to see in the MCU for some time now. Originally introduced in 1976, Rider was chosen by Rhomann Dey to become a member of the Nova Corps. Nova has since become a staple in the Marvel Universe and has joined forces with the likes of Spider-Man and the Guardians of the Galaxy. When it comes to the big screen, many have speculated that he could make an appearance in the Guardians franchise and/or star in his own film franchise.