The New Spider-Man Universe Madame Web Movie Is One Step Closer To Moving Forward

Not only is Cassandra Webb the grandmother of Charlotte Witter, the fourth individual to go by Spider-Woman, but she also passed on her blindness and precognition to Julia Carpenter, who was the second Spider-Woman and is the current Madame Web. It’s unclear whether the Madame Web movie will follow Cassandra or Julia, and Variety’s report even acknowledges that because Cassandra never actively fought villains, it’s possible this project S.J. Clarkson is working on could evolve into something else.