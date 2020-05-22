Scream 5: 7 Quick Things We Know About The Next Scream Movie

Matthew Lillard And Jamie Kennedy Would Love To Come Back

We'll leave you with one last bit regarding Scream 5 that is not so much a rumor, but an odd idea related to the production. Despite the fates of their respective characters in past movies, Matthew Lillard and Jamie Kennedy have both said that they would be down to appear in the upcoming sequel if asked. Obviously the big thing standing in their way is the fact that their respective characters are very dead (Lillard in the first Scream and Kennedy in 1997's second chapter). Perhaps the sequel could lend credence to the theory that Kennedy’s character, Randy, faked his death and was the real Ghostface mastermind all along?