How Jason Momoa, Ben Affleck And Other Justice League Stars Responded To The Snyder Cut Becoming A Reality

DC's Justice League hit theaters back in 2017, but its continued to dominate conversations within the film world for the years that followed. Fans have been campaigning for the release of Snyder Cut since the movie hit theaters, since Joss Whedon and Warner Bros. made liberal changes to the movie following Zack Snyder's sudden departure. Now The Snyder Cut is finally becoming a reality, being released on HBO Max in 2021 after its completion. And now the movie's cast has reacted to the news.
The Snyder Cut felt more like a pipe dream for years, as the fandom continued to raise money and make their voices known. But the cast has been vocal in their support of the movement over the past few years. So when it was revealed that Justice League's alternate cut would arrive on HBO Max, many of the cast took to social media to respond. Even Ben Affleck, who already departed his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman in the DCEU. His post was simple, but the idea of more Batfleck is certainly an exciting one for the fandom.
While Ben Affleck wasn't kind enough to reveal exactly when in 2021 the Snyder Cut will be released, his tweet makes it clear that he's supportive of Justice League's alternate version. Affleck, like everyone, shot a ton of footage for Zack Snyder's vision that ultimately landed on the cutting room floor. And the movie's disappointing critical and box office performance seemingly informed his decision to retire from the character.
I'm eager to see how much additional footage will be produced for Justice League's Snyder Cut. If the filmmaker needs to rework some of Batman's material, could that inspire Ben Affleck to once again don the Dark Knight's cape and cowl? It's an interesting concept, especially with Robert Pattinson set to make his debut as Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves' The Batman.
Of course, Ben Affleck isn't the only Justice League star that's pumped for The Snyder Cut. Aquaman actor Jason Momoa has been a vocal supporter of the alternate cut, and he posted on his own social media with:
My man. Jason Momoa's post about the Snyder Cut was a bit more lengthy then Ben Affleck's, but just as exciting. Momoa is known for his boisterous personality, which helped to buoy his solo movie Aquaman. And it seems like the Game of Thrones alum is pumped for Zack Snyder's original vision for the project to finally arrive in theaters. Once its completed, that is.
Since the studio pivoted to Joss Whedon's version of Justice League, there's plenty of work that still needs to be done in order to make the Snyder Cut into a reality. Zack Snyder has been given a substantial budget to complete his verion, which will be used to edit the project together and complete its visual effects. It's currently unclear if the Snyder Cut will arrive as one long movie, or a series of episodes on HBO Max.
Ray Fisher played Cyborg in Justice League, and his role was seriously cut down once Zack Snyder departed the set due to a personal tragedy. As such, Fisher also expressed his excitement over the Snyder Cut becoming a reality. As he put it,
Ray Fisher appears to be very appreciative of the #ReleaseTheSnyder movement. Because now that Zack Snyder's original plans for the movie can come to fruition, we'll likely see much more of Cyborg. Snyder did a ton of world building with his version of Justice League, but Joss Whedon and company ultimately cut plot points for Cyborg, Aquaman, and The Flash.
It should also be interesting to see if Cyborg's appearance changes at all as Justice League's Snyder Cut is prepared to head to streaming. Many fans took umbrage with the theatrical cut's visual effects, especially where Cyborg and Steppenwolf were concerned. Only time will tell, as Zack Snyder and company will have to be smart with their reported $20-30 million budget.
Justice League will arrive on HBO Max sometime in 2021, and the next installment in the DCEU is Wonder Woman 1984 on August 14th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.