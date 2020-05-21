The Batman’s Jeffrey Wright Promises Huge ‘Evolution’ For The Caped Crusader’s Mythos

No specific plot details for The Batman have been revealed to the public, although it will take place early into the eponymous protagonist’s crimefighting career. It’s also been strongly indicated that the story is inspired by The Long Halloween, which saw Batman tracking down a serial killer and running into many of his iconic adversaries along the way. Jeffrey Wright also mentioned how The Batman’s Batmobile is a good example of what he was laying out in the above quotes, with the vehicle being a “badass muscle car,” yet still “grounded” in Gotham City and Americana.