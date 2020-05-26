Watch Tom Hanks And The Splash Cast Reunite For Nostalgic Fun With Josh Gad

While many are now starting to venture out, most of the world remains in self-quarantine due to the global health crisis. Most would agree that it’s been somewhat difficult to stay indoors for so long, but it hasn’t been without a silver lining. During this time, casts from various films and TV shows have been reuniting to reflect on their projects, entertain folks at home and even raise some money for charity. Frozen star Josh Gad has been a driving force behind this movement, and his latest venture reunited the cast and crew of the hit ‘80s comedy Splash.