I Did Not Have Glen Powell Paling Around With Olivia Munn, Jenna Bush And Sex And The City’s Kristin Davis On My Bingo Card, But I Love This For Him

Celebrities definitely seem like a rare breed of humanity. If for no other reason, this is frequently because, honestly, famous people get to hang out with other famous people. While some celeb hangs like, say, Anyone But You co-stars Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney (who made waves for being spotted at his sister’s wedding ), make total sense, sometimes we just don’t see a combo coming. This is the case for the Twisters star and him hanging out with Sex and the City’s Kristin Davis, Jenna Bush, and others recently. Even so, it’s hard not to love this for him!

Why Was Glen Powell Hanging Out With Jenna Bush, Olivia Munn And Others Recently?

It must be a fascinating experience to be a star on the rise, right? Glen Powell has been acting since he was a kid, but appearances in movies like Hidden Figures and (especially) Top Gun: Maverick have led to him landing major starring roles in everything from rom-coms to the upcoming Arnold Schwarzenegger-approved remake of Stephen King’s The Running Man. Hell, even Tom Cruise thinks he has a massive future ahead of him yet!

As such, opportunities abound for the Hit Man star/co-writer, and he’s taken it upon himself to branch out from filmmaking and launch a line of organic condiments, called Smash Kitchen. This is part of what led to him appearing on a recent episode of Today with Jenna and Friends to speak with Bush and guest co-host Olivia Munn, which also featured Kristin Davis. Powell shared his wild week of promotional work for his new venture on Instagram, and I love how much fun he seems to be having! Take a look:

A post shared by Glen Powell (@glenpowell) A photo posted by on

The actor has been all over the place recently hyping up Smash Kitchen, and was even at an event for the company that saw him rub elbows with Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio and other big stars, and it appears that this career boom couldn’t have happened to a cooler dude. Not only does he get all teary-eyed for family events like his aforementioned little sister’s wedding, but he also has his parents cameo in his movies and is committed to producing movies that give audiences great experiences .

It also shouldn’t be lost on anyone that the star of one of Super Bowl LIX’s best commercials just so happens to be choosing some great movies to work on. Not only are the previously mentioned films on his resume, but he’s also done solid work in movies like Spy Kids 3D: Game Over, Everybody Wants Some, Set It Up, Sand Castle, The Dark Knight Rises and on TV in Scream Queens, all while looking amazing thanks to his superstar stylist .

Powell has other projects aside from The Running Man coming up, with his Hulu series Chad Powers on the way , a secretive movie with Jenna Ortega and a thriller called Huntington in the works, it looks like we may see the talent hanging out with other celebs for a long time to come.