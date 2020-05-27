How Pop Culture Will Respond To The 2020 Pandemic, According To Jason Blum And Leigh Whannell

I agree, yeah. I think people want escapism. The last thing you want to see when you get out of lockdown is a movie about lockdown. I think people will be like, 'Take me to another planet. Just get me...' I guess at this stage, going to a restaurant is another planet. Human beings are funny, though. I always feel like as soon as they open the floodgates and say, 'It's fine to go back to restaurants,' we'll be happy for about an hour and then all of a sudden we'll be like, 'Why did we even come here? It is so expensive. We should have just stayed home.'