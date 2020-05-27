The One Disgusting Scene Val Kilmer Refused To Shoot In MacGruber

Leave a Comment
MacGruber, the 2010 box office bomb that turned cult classic, is not exactly a family-friendly film. The raunchy comedy based on the SNL skit which is also a not-so-clever parody of MacGyver pushes its R rating to the limit. And apparently it could have been much more disgusting with a scene Val Kilmer ultimately refused to do.
In MacGruber, Val Kilmer played Dieter Von Cunth, MacGruber’s nemesis and foil that wants to destroy Washington D.C. with a nuclear weapon. Recently, Yahoo! Entertainment spoke with director Jorma Taccone and writer/star Will Forte about the movie, with Taccone saying he wished he could have gotten Val Kilmer to do one specifically lewd scene. Here’s what he said:
We wanted to shove the dick into his mouth. We pitched it so many times. I tried to tell him, 'It'll be beautifully shot. The dick's gonna come off, it's gonna go up [in the air] and the sun will be behind it, it's gonna be a silhouette, like really beautifully shot, and then it'll go into your mouth.' He's like, 'Let me stop you right there.'
I don’t think anyone is going to blame Val Kilmer for shutting Jorma Taccone down over that one. Though, that’s not to say Val Kilmer doesn’t have a sense of humor. He was in the movie after all, but he also pulled off a pretty funny prank on Tom Cruise when they shot Top Gun back in the '80s.
Despite underperforming at the box office, MacGruber has captured hearts and minds over the long span of time, aging like a fine wine. MacGruber fans have hoped for a MacGruber 2 for some time, and while it sounds like Will Forte and Jorma Taccone have written some of it, no one has officially pulled the trigger to put the sequel into production.
Of course, That hasn’t stopped Will Forte from talking about MacGruber 2.In one interview, he talked about an idea they had for a cold open that he says would be crazier than anything they’ve done before. Which, if you think about it, is saying something.
Even though we don’t have a MacGruber 2 yet, that doesn’t mean we won’t be getting more MacGruber. A MacGruber TV series has been announced and is in the works with Jorma Taccone spearheading the project and Will Forte set to return as the titular character. The TV show will premiere on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service.
While there’s no word yet if Kristen Wiig or Ryan Phillippe will return for the TV series, perhaps they’ll figure out a way to bring back Val Kilmer’s Dieter Von Cunth? Crazier things have happened. Besides, it almost wouldn’t be the same without MacGruber’s arch-nemesis.