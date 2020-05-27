The Key Ingredient Bridesmaids 2 Would Need To Happen

Leave a Comment
Paul Feig has had a long and celebrated career in TV and film, bringing tons of iconic and hilarious projects to audiences in the process. Feig's most acclaimed movie is arguably his 2011 comedy Bridesmaids. The movie was a huge hit in theaters, and quickly became ingrained in pop culture with its many quotable lines and fantastic performances. Due to Bridesmaids' success, its surprising that a sequel hasn't happened yet, although the always dapper filmmaker recently explained what it would take for this idea to become a reality.
Bridesmaids featured an utterly hilarious cast of women, all of which got to chew the scenery throughout the movie's 125-minute runtime. Moviegoers are eager to see Paul Feig reunite with the cast for another comedy, but there hasn't been any indication of the movie coming to fruition. Feig recently spoke to this dynamic and the possibility of Bridesmaids 2, saying:
So to do a sequel, I think you’re basically just gonna have to have a funny wedding. And I’ve seen those movies a million times and some of them are good and some of them are like okay whatever. It’s obviously up to Kristen, she’s the keeper of the keys on that, but it would have to be something that you can emotionally engage in again and not just go, ‘It’s Megan’s crazy wedding in the Bahamas!’ and all kinds of hijinks happen. That could be funny, but I just think you need more for a movie to be great.
Well, that was honest. It looks like another wedding would understandably be necessary in order for Bridesmaids 2 to make logical sense. But not just any character's wedding, but Kristen Wiig's protagonist Annie. After all, she did end up getting her happy ending with Officer Nathan by the movie's end. Plus, Wiig co-wrote the original movie, so she's doubly important to any possible sequel.
Paul Feig's comments to Collider reveal exactly the type of story (and cast) that would be necessary for Bridesmaids 2 to move forward. The heart of the first movie was about the relationship between Kristen Wiig's Annie and Maya Rudolph's Lillian. As the latter character prepared for her wedding, their friendship is strained by a serious of missteps. So in order for a sequel to be rooted in the same emotionality and friendship, the actors should return for a role reversal as Annie gets married.
The idea behind Paul Feig's Bridesmaids 2 concept makes a great deal of sense, and is sure to excite the many moviegoers out there who are hoping for a long awaited sequel. Obviously there are no plans to actually move forward and develop the movie, but hopefully one day the stars will align and we'll be able to catch up with the motley crew of women we fell in love with in the first movie.
Bridesmaids made a whopping $288.4 million when it hit theaters in 2011, and was a critical hit as well. It also proved to be a star-making moment for Melissa McCarthy, who received an Oscar nomination for playing Megan and becoming a bonafide movie star. Feig and McCarthy would go on to collaborate on future comedies The Heat, Spy, and Ghostbusters.
CinemaBlend will keep you updated on all things Bridesmaids as any news on the sequel becomes public.