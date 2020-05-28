Henry Cavill Could Play Superman Again, And The Internet Can’t Get Enough

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

This week has been an absolutely wild one for the DC Extended Universe. Because after years of fan campaigning and crowdfunding, The Snyder Cut of the Justice League will finally become a reality on the recently launched streaming service HBO Max sometime in 2021. As if that wasn't exciting enough, it was also revealed that Henry Cavill is in talks to finally return to the role of Superman for the first time since Justice League hit theaters. This news essentially broke the internet, and the response on social media has been A+.