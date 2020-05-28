Hugh Jackman And Ryan Reynolds’ Feud Has Now Extended To Children’s Birthday Parties

Leave a Comment
Celebrity feuds can get nasty… unless we’re talking about the one between Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds. It’s somehow wholesome and adorable. The pair of X-Men stars are always fanning the flames on social media, and this time Wolverine is using an eight-year-old’s birthday party as leverage to get under Reynolds’ skin. Take a look:
Hugh Jackman playfully posted a photo of one kid named Sam having an X-Men-themed birthday party complete with conjoined cakes with Deadpool and Wolverine’s face on the top. The comic book fan is wearing a Wolverine mask and posing like Jackman’s character – which kind of covers up the Deadpool shirt he’s wearing. It looks like one point goes to the Aussie actor this round.
Ryan Reynolds has yet to see the picture or respond, but it looks like their temporary cease-fire is officially over. Last month, Reynolds and Hugh Jackman made an elaborate video about their long-held feud to announce their attempt to make nice for the All In Challenge. They teamed up to get fans to raise money for charity, and one prize winner will have Reynolds and Jackman flying to their home and holding a lemonade stand with them.
The Deadpool star even repurposed a former “attack ad” at Hugh Jackman for his Aviation Gin label in an effort to get consumers to help bartenders in need. Last year, the pair made ads for each other in an effort to come to a “truce,” but Reynolds’ beautiful commercial for Jackman’s Laughing Man Coffee didn’t quite match how savage Jackman got with his Aviation ad that had him wasting a bottle of gin on the floor.
If it were any other pair of actors, it might get old, but Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman always bring on the charm and wit during their continued feud. Recently, it's raised a ton of money for those affected by the global pandemic. Aside from donating 30% of proceeds from his gin sales to bartenders in need all month, Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively have donated $1 million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada early on.
It’s too bad we can’t see their respective Marvel characters duke it out on the big screen in a Deadpool vs. Wolverine movie. Each of their personalities would have lended well to a rivalry that probably would have blown Batman v. Superman out of the water. Hugh Jackman recently said he would have been game to join the MCU if the time had been right. James Mangold’s Logan closed out his story so beautifully that we’ll have to settle for this continued feud in real life.
Ryan Reynolds is currently working on Deadpool 3 with Marvel Studios following the X-Men’s move to Disney from Fox. Check back here on CinemaBlend for more developments on the future of the mutants with Marvel.