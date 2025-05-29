Hugh Jackman’s ‘Best Friend’ Speaks Out After Ex Deborra-Lee Furness’ ‘Profound Wound’ Comments: ‘It’s Not Just That Statement’
Celebrity couples have a way of making headlines, just look at Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's years of being in the public. And since Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness announced their separation, fans have been paying attention to the former pair. The actor's ex-wife recently issued a statement about the "betrayal" she's feeling, leading one of Jackman's "best mates" to offer his perspective on the situation.
Jackman and Furness reached a divorce agreement, but it sounds like emotions arrest quite high. Her statement to the media brought more eyes on what's been happening behind the scenes, alongside the report Sutton Foster is moving into their former home. Australian radio personality Gus Worland (who says he's Jackman's "best mate") appeared on 2GB radio, and offered some more context to the situation. He said:
While not offering details, it certainly sounds like there have been issues between the former couple. This echoes previous reports that Jackman and Furness' breakup was a long time coming. Although her statement offered a very different view on what's been happening.
Worland has known Jackman since they were kids, and is the godfather of one of his and Furness' children. He spoke about having love for both parties, and having to go through the split in the public eye. As he put it:
The fame definitely is why so many headlines have come their way since the separation was announced. That and gossip/ allegations the Broadway community knew about Jackman and Foster having an affair during The Music Man. It's hard to tell the truth, but it seems like emotions are still high.
In that same interview, Worland did offer a hopeful message about Jackman's state of mind during this trying time. As he put it:
Whether or not this was a pointed statement at Deborra-Lee remains to be seen, but it certainly seems like things are heating up in regard to that high profile divorce. While the former pair seemingly aren't facing off in court, smart money says that they'll continue making headlines for the foreseeable future.
Hugh Jackman currently has a residency at Radio City, although fans are likely more curious about if/when he'll return as Wolverine in upcoming Marvel movies. We'll just have to see how that, and his divorce, play out.
