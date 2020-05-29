Why Reese Witherspoon Keeps Going When She's Super 'Overwhelmed' By Hollywood

Speaking with Sunday Morning’s Rita Braver, Reese Witherspoon did admit she sometimes takes on a little too much. There’s her Hello Sunshine projects, projects she produces like Little Fires Everywhere and also often co-stars in. She has her own clothing line in Draper James and is expected to be heading back to the big screen for Legally Blonde 3, which is already moving forward. Did I mention she’s also a mom of three? Yet, she's also working as hard as possibly to make sure there are more projects on the table for leading ladies to get involved in. I can see why that could be a lot.